RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 4.1%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.42. 4,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,580,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RES. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RPC by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

