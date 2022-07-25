Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director Sells C$507,400.66 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total transaction of C$507,400.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$730,741.56.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26.

On Friday, May 20th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$173.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$118.24 and a 12-month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

