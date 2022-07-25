Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $115.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.15.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.42. 97,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,341. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,059,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $365,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $368,389.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,257 shares of company stock worth $9,402,192. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $111,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

