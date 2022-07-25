Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 899 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.37. The company had a trading volume of 76,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,017. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

