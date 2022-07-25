Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

LOW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

