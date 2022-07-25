Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,612. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

