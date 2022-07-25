Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Akamai Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.58. 9,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

