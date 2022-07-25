Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 839,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.34. 53,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,066,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.