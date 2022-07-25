Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,092 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,650. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

