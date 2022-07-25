Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,825. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

