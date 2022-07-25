Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,092 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2,535.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,931. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.55. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.