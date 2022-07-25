Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 153.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

HHC stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $69.72. 1,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,043. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

