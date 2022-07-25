Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Cap of $213,005.02

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Rope has traded up 452.3% against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be bought for $7.61 or 0.00034558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $213,005.02 and approximately $6,265.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rope alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.