Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Cap of $213,005.02

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Rope has traded up 452.3% against the dollar. One Rope coin can now be bought for $7.61 or 0.00034558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $213,005.02 and approximately $6,265.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017305 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032505 BTC.
Rope Profile
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rope Coin Trading
