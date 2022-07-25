Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Down 5.6%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 15,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 641,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $44,869.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,132,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $44,869.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,306.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

