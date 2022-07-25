Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.
Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.78 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
