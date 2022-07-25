Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCI. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $46.78 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

