Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stake Decreased by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 268.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. 165,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,097,678. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.