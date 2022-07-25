Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $787,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,362,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $353.13 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.