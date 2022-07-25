Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

