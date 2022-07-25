Rigel Protocol Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $116,809.99 and approximately $63,197.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004557 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,963.41 or 0.99997356 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006667 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003884 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol (CRYPTO:RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
