Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 8.1%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.10. 9,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,235,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $586.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

