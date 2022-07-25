Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 25th (AMK, ASC, BEZ, ENV, GLAN, GNC, GPR, HLS, JDG, MKS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 25th:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 498 ($5.95) price target on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Glantus (LON:GLAN) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarus Securities. They currently have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.29) price target on the stock.

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its mkt perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

