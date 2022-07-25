Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,949,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,999,263. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $8,120,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $7,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

