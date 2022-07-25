RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 487,071 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.98.

RedBall Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of RedBall Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

