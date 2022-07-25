Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $262.00 to $242.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $285.00 to $260.00.

7/20/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $265.00.

7/15/2022 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $239.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $250.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,720. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2,591.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 99,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

