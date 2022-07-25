Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beazley (BZLYF)

Beazley (OTCMKTS: BZLYF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 540 ($6.46).

7/13/2022 – Beazley was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/7/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.01) to GBX 690 ($8.25).

7/6/2022 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 589 ($7.04) to GBX 598 ($7.15).

Beazley Price Performance

BZLYF stock remained flat at $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. Beazley plc has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

