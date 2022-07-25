Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0239 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $212,469.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.
About Rainicorn
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Buying and Selling Rainicorn
