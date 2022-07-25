Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

XM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

XM opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $49.03.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.