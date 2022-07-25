QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,278. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.92.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

