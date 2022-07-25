Public Mint Price Hits $0.0204 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 11% against the dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $3,399.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00031324 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

