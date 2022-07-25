Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 267.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 355,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,540,000 after acquiring an additional 281,075 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 377,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 166,925 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 517,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 165,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:PREF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 252,007 shares. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.