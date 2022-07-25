Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

