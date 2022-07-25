Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 446 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 38.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

About Fox Factory

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.