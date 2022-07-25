Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,457 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.1 %

RYAN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $997,375.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.