Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 145,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,190,748. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

