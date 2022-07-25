Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $659,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,038,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.1 %

FCX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 189,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,936,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.