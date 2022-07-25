Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $3.68 on Monday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

