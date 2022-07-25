Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded down $8.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.53. 694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,505. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $334.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

