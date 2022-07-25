Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 6,563 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,962. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

