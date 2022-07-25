Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 326 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 63,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

