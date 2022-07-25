Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 511 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for about 1.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILL traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.70. 5,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,198. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

