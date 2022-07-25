PRCY Coin Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. PRCY Coin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016670 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032399 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PRCY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRCY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.