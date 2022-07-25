Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.86. Portillo’s shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 1,241 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of Portillo’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $17,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.