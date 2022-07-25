Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.86. Portillo’s shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 1,241 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Portillo’s Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Insider Transactions at Portillo’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $141,599,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,882,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,523,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $17,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Company Profile
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.