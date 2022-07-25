Polkamon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $623,564.00 (PMON)

Polkamon (PMON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.
Polkamon Coin Profile
Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg.
Polkamon Coin Trading
