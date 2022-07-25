PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

PNM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.34. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

