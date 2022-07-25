PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $159.89 million and $15.81 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

