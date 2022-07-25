Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 10% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $108.10 million and approximately $136,216.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00259636 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00095864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00072881 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,336,399 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

