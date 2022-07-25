Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 45,398 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,398 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,909 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $95.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.24. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.