Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

ABT stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

