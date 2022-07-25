Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.