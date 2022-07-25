Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.81 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

